Edo monarch to Ize-Iyamu: Accept Oba’s counsel on tribunal verdict

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE Onojie of Opoji and 1st Vice Chairman, Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Ehidiamen Aidonojie I, has urged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the September 28, 2016 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to listen to the advice given to him by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, that he should accept the verdict of the tribunal.

The Oba of Benin had admonished Ize-Iyamu to accept the tribunal’s ruling which affirmed the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Godwin Obaseki, rather than appeal the judgment as already hinted by his party.

HRH Aidonojie I, who commended the Oba of Benin for the advice, reminded Ize-Iyamu that he and Obaseki are Bini from the South senatorial district. He should, therefore, see Obaseki as his brother rather than take decisions that will further create bad blood between them.

According to him, “The Oba of Benin has said it all and that is the position of most of us who are royal fathers. The Oba is our chairman and a father to everybody and he has given Ize-Iyamu the best advice. There is no victor no vanquished. Ize-Iyamu’s father was the former Esogban of Benin Kingdom so he is a son of tradition.”

