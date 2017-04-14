Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo State: Ize-Iyamu rejects court ruling over september 2016 gubernatorial elections

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, governorship candidate at the September 28 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has rejected the ruling of the state governorship election petitions tribunal, which dismissed his petition challenging the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the poll. Ize-Iyamu has promised to go as far …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Edo State: Ize-Iyamu rejects court ruling over september 2016 gubernatorial elections appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.