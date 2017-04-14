Edo State: Ize-Iyamu rejects court ruling over september 2016 gubernatorial elections

The Peoples Democratic Party, governorship candidate at the September 28 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has rejected the ruling of the state governorship election petitions tribunal, which dismissed his petition challenging the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the poll. Ize-Iyamu has promised to go as far …

The post Edo State: Ize-Iyamu rejects court ruling over september 2016 gubernatorial elections appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

