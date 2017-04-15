Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC $45m:We need to check the sanity of Governor Wike- Peterside

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dr Dakuku Peterside of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  has questioned the reasoning of Governor Nyesom Wike after claiming that the $45m found at a residence in Ikoyi, Lagos State belong to Rivers State Government. Dr Peterside, who spoke with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, rubbished insinuations by Governor Wike that the money …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post EFCC $45m:We need to check the sanity of Governor Wike- Peterside appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.