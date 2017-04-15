EFCC $45m:We need to check the sanity of Governor Wike- Peterside

Dr Dakuku Peterside of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has questioned the reasoning of Governor Nyesom Wike after claiming that the $45m found at a residence in Ikoyi, Lagos State belong to Rivers State Government. Dr Peterside, who spoke with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, rubbished insinuations by Governor Wike that the money …

The post EFCC $45m:We need to check the sanity of Governor Wike- Peterside appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

