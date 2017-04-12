EFCC again uncovers another in $38m, N23m and £27,000 in Ikoyi
Just as it did on Monday when it uncovered another N250 million from the popular Balogun Market in Lagos the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again discovered another large sum of money in Ikoyi, Lagos.
According to the EFCC about $38m, N23m and £27,000 cash was uncovered in an apartment in Ikoyi during a sting operation by its operatives from the Lagos Zone
The post EFCC again uncovers another in $38m, N23m and £27,000 in Ikoyi appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG