EFCC again uncovers another in $38m, N23m and £27,000 in Ikoyi

Just as it did on Monday when it uncovered another N250 million from the popular Balogun Market in Lagos the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again discovered another large sum of money in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the EFCC about $38m, N23m and £27,000 cash was uncovered in an apartment in Ikoyi during a sting operation by its operatives from the Lagos Zone

