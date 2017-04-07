EFCC Arraigns Alleged Female Internet Fraudster for €132,000 Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday 7th of April, 2017 arraigned one Suzan Vega Ochuko before Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State on a three count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence Ochuko and one Tony Uyimwen aka Alex Ethan (now […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

