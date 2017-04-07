Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC Arraigns Alleged Female Internet Fraudster for €132,000 Fraud

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday 7th of April, 2017 arraigned one Suzan Vega Ochuko before Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State on a three count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence Ochuko and one Tony Uyimwen aka Alex Ethan (now […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.