Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC Arraigns Yahoo Boy For Defrauding US Citizen Of $5,260 on Facebook (Photo)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
EFCC Arraigns Yahoo Boy For Defrauding US Citizen Of $5,260 on Facebook (Photo)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday 27th April, 2017, arraigned one Onuoha Danhessy Akachukwu (alias Joe Dickson) before Justice J.K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on a 6-count charge bordering on Conspiracy and Obtaining Money by False Pretense to the tune of Five Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty American U S Dollars ($5,260)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.