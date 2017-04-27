EFCC Arraigns Yahoo Boy For Defrauding US Citizen Of $5,260 on Facebook (Photo)



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday 27th April, 2017, arraigned one Onuoha Danhessy Akachukwu (alias Joe Dickson) before Justice J.K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on a 6-count charge bordering on Conspiracy and Obtaining Money by False Pretense to the tune of Five Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty American U S Dollars ($5,260)

