EFCC begins investigation to who owns the N448.85 million

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun the tracking of the owner of N448.85 million discovered in a shopping plaza in Lagos State, according to the spokesman of the commission in Lagos, Mr. Sam Amadin said. In an interview on Saturday, Amadin said the agency was making efforts to reach the owner of …

