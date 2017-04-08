Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC begins investigation to who owns the N448.85 million

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun the tracking of the owner of N448.85 million discovered in a shopping plaza in Lagos State, according to the spokesman of the commission in Lagos, Mr. Sam Amadin said. In an interview on Saturday, Amadin said the agency was making efforts to reach the owner of …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post EFCC begins investigation to who owns the N448.85 million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.