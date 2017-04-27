EFCC cautions ex-Jonathan’s aide, Reno Omokri against anti-Buhari comments
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has cautioned former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri over his antagonistic comments against President Muhammadu Buhari-led government. EFCC made the remark while reacting to a comment by Omokri, saying “Ghost President, with ghost achievements fighting ghost workers with an EFCC that goes […]
