Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC: Comedy of Discoveries and Bastardisation of the Anti-Corruption War – Jude Ndukwe

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Ever since the whistle blowing policy of the federal government was announced in December of 2016, there has been a frenzy of activities in the anti-corruption sector of the economy. While many have been excited by these activities, others have approached the issue with deserving skepticism. This is because a majority of Nigerian officials would…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post EFCC: Comedy of Discoveries and Bastardisation of the Anti-Corruption War – Jude Ndukwe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.