EFCC denies raid on Dajuma Goje‎ home

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has denied reports that it raided the Abuja home of Senator Dajuma Goje.

The EFCC in a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren made available to vanguardngr.com urged Nigerian and others to disregard reports that EFCC’s men on Thursday evening raided the home of Danjuma Goje,

Uwujaren‎ in the statement said ”Please disregard online reports claiming the EFCC today April 20 raided the Abuja home of Senator Please disregard online reports claiming the EFCC today April 20 raided the Abuja home of Senator Dajuma Goje‎.

The report is false as the Commission was not a part of any such activity.

The post EFCC denies raid on Dajuma Goje‎ home appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

