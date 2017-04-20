EFCC denies raid on Dajuma Goje home
The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has denied reports that it raided the Abuja home of Senator Dajuma Goje.
The EFCC in a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren made available to vanguardngr.com urged Nigerian and others to disregard reports that EFCC’s men on Thursday evening raided the home of Danjuma Goje,
Uwujaren in the statement said ”Please disregard online reports claiming the EFCC today April 20 raided the Abuja home of Senator Please disregard online reports claiming the EFCC today April 20 raided the Abuja home of Senator Dajuma Goje.
The report is false as the Commission was not a part of any such activity.
The post EFCC denies raid on Dajuma Goje home appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG