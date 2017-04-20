Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC denies raid on Dajuma Goje‎ home

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has denied reports that it raided the Abuja home of Senator Dajuma Goje.

The EFCC in a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren made available to vanguardngr.com urged Nigerian and others to disregard reports that EFCC’s men on Thursday evening raided the home of Danjuma Goje,

Uwujaren‎ in the statement said ”Please disregard online reports claiming the EFCC today April 20 raided the Abuja home of Senator Please disregard online reports claiming the EFCC today April 20 raided the Abuja home of Senator Dajuma Goje‎.

The report is false as the Commission was not a part of any such activity.

