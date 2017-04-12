Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC Discovers Huge Sums Of Money In Ikoyi Apartment – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
EFCC Discovers Huge Sums Of Money In Ikoyi Apartment
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Its another major breakthrough for the EFCC Today, as the agency reportedly bursted a home where it says it recovered huge sums of money in Dollars, Pounds and in Naira. Although the agency did not disclose the home from where this huge cash was …
[UPDATED] EFCC discovers $38m, N23m in Lagos homeThe Punch
EFCC discovers another $38m, N23m in Lagos apartmentWorldStage
EFCC Agency uncovers N4bn owned by a former deputy govPulse Nigeria

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.