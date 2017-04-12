EFCC Discovers Huge Sums Of Money In Ikoyi Apartment – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
EFCC Discovers Huge Sums Of Money In Ikoyi Apartment
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Its another major breakthrough for the EFCC Today, as the agency reportedly bursted a home where it says it recovered huge sums of money in Dollars, Pounds and in Naira. Although the agency did not disclose the home from where this huge cash was …
[UPDATED] EFCC discovers $38m, N23m in Lagos home
EFCC discovers another $38m, N23m in Lagos apartment
EFCC Agency uncovers N4bn owned by a former deputy gov
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG