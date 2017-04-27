EFCC increases charges against Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola, wife
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday amended the charges filed against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola, and his wife Stella. Azibaola and his wife were initially facing trial for the alleged diversion of $40 million on a seven-count charge. ￼￼￼￼ But with EFCC amendment of the charges, the duo will […]
