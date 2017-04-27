Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC increases charges against Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola, wife

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

EFCC increases charges against Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola, wife

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday amended the charges filed against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola, and his wife Stella. Azibaola and his wife were initially facing trial for the alleged diversion of $40 million on a seven-count charge. ￼￼￼￼ But with EFCC amendment of the charges, the duo will […]

EFCC increases charges against Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola, wife

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.