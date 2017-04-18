EFCC is corrupt and should be investigated – Majek Fashek

Legendary reggae music artist Majek Fashek says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should show Nigerians the monies it has been seizing – He believes that the anti-corruption agency itself is also corrupt – The rain-maker singer says officials of the EFCC themselves should be investigated for corruption Popular Nigerian reggae music legend Majek …

