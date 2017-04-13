EFCC Knows the Owners of Cash Recovered in Ikoyi Mansion, It’s Not Mine – Nnamdi-Ogbue

Former Managing Director, Operations of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue on Thursday disclaimed reports that she is the owner of a whopping sum of N15 billion recovered on Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at an Ikoyi mansion.

In a statement issued by her counsel, the Law Firm of Emeka Etiaba SAN, she said the money does not belong to her, contrary to online media reports.

Read the full statement below:

The attention of Our Client, Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue has been drawn to the news making round in the News Media to the effect that the large sums of money to wit: $38,000,000.00 (Thirty-Eight Million Dollars),N23,000,000.00 (Twenty-Three Million Naira) and £27,000.00 (Twenty-Seven Thousand Pounds) uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) from an apartment in Osborne Towers, Osborne Road, Ikoyi Lagos, Lagos State belong to her.

By this Press Release, we inform the public (especially the News Media) that the said sums of money and/or the apartment where the sums of money were found do not belong to Our Client.

Our Client is as shocked as many other Nigerians at the uncovering and recovery of the said sums of money and wishes to salute the courage and efforts of the EFCC in the war against corruption.

She also wishes to commend the whistle blowing policy introduced by the Federal Government in the fight against corruption which policy has resulted in large scale uncovering and recovery of monies and assets.

It is Our Client’s belief that the source and ownership of the said uncovered sums of money is known or eventually will be known by the EFCC in due course. There is therefore no need for conjecture or speculation.

May we finally implore the News Media to be more circumspect in their publications.

Signed:

Emeka Etiaba SAN, FCArb

