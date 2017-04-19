Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC operatives act drama whenever they recover funds – Kukah

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah on Wednesday criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for always putting up dramatic acts during fund recoveries. Kukah advised EFCC to do its work with better decorum and conclude investigations before going to press. He spoke in Kaduna on Wednesday at national anti-money […]

