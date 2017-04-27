Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC partners NSE on market surveillance, clarifies publication on ‘Red Alert on Capital Markets Scam’ – WorldStage

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
EFCC partners NSE on market surveillance, clarifies publication on ‘Red Alert on Capital Markets Scam’ – WorldStage

WorldStage

EFCC partners NSE on market surveillance, clarifies publication on 'Red Alert on Capital Markets Scam'
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced its partnership on market surveillance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to put an end to increased infractions in the capital market. This is in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.