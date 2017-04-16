EFCC plans to raid my country home, Adoke cries out

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has raised the alarm against the Economic and Finnacial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying the anti-graft body plans to raid his country home at Okene, Kogi State.

It would be recalled that EFCC had earlier invaded Adoke’s residence in Kano State, breaking doors, upturning chairs and tables, reportedly in search of documents to substantiate allegations of corruption against Adoke.

But in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Victor Akhidenor, Adoke said he was reliably informed of the plan adding: “We gathered that the swoop will happen any moment from now as part of EFCC’s sustained campaign to soil the good name of Mr. Adoke in the guise of seeking evidence to indict him.”

While recalling that the operatives did not find anything incriminating in their Kano escapade, Adoke said “that action alone has established one fact; that the EFCC has no shred of evidence on which they had charged me to court. It was after charging me that they now started hunting around for evidence. Is this justice?”

The former Attorney General added that after turning up with nothing in Kano, the EFCC “now want to conduct another dramatic campaign in Okene for the cameras,” stressing that like the previous raids, which turned up nothing, “certainly no incriminating document or item would be found in Okene or anywhere else for that matter because no such document exist.”

Adoke has severally maintained that on the Malabu matter, he only acted as directed by the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, and in the best interest of the country, explaining that he properly briefed Abubakar Malami (SAN), his successor, in writing with supporting documents upon his assumption of office.

The statement added: “We wish to warn that Mr. Adoke would no longer take this harassment of his family and serial invasions of his homes lying low and will now seek all legal means to enforce his rights, including asking for damages.”

It added: “He will also petition international human rights organisations, the UN and other international groups to intimate them of the willful abuse of his rights by the EFCC.”

