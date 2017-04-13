EFCC raids company owned by Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola

​Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, raided ​a​ facility​ being developed by former President, Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola, in Otakeme, Bayelsa State. No reason was given for the raid, though the company premises was searched by the operatives on the suspicion ​that ​they would find hidden cash. ​S​pokes​man​ of […]