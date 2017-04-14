EFCC raids Jonathan’s cousin’s premises, finds no cash

By Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, raided the company premises belonging to Azibaola Robert, counsel to former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otakeme, Bayelsa State.

But contrary to expectation, no cash was recovered at the end of the raid, which took the company’s workers by surprise.

The company’s spokesman, Austin Ekeinde, said that the operatives vandalised several company property even though they did not produce any warrant to justify the raid.

He said, “This morning (yesterday), 10 EFCC operatives accompanied by over 40 fully armed mobile policemen in three Hilux vans and five buses, invaded the premises of Kakatar CE Limited at Otakeme, hometown of its Managing Director, Azibaola Robert.

“They assaulted and took hostage the security men on duty and seized all their handsets. The EFCC operatives broke into all the containers on the premises, vandalised machines and equipment and broke into residential buildings, lifts and basements.

“At the end of their operation, nothing was ‘recovered’ from the premises. Kakatar premises in Otakeme Ogbia is the operational premises of the company in Bayelsa State and houses containers, residential buildings and personal effects of the Managing Directors family, Mr. Azibaola Robert.”

The post EFCC raids Jonathan’s cousin’s premises, finds no cash appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

