EFCC Searches Peter Obi & Other Residents’ Apartments at Osborne Building where Huge Sums of Money were Recovered From

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the weekend, obtained a warrant to search all the apartments at Osborne Towers, No. 16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos where $43.4m, £27,800, and N23.2m was found. Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi who owns an apartment in the building, in a statement by his media aide Valentine Obienyem […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

