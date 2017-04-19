Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC Searches Peter Obi & Other Residents’ Apartments at Osborne Building where Huge Sums of Money were Recovered From

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the weekend, obtained a warrant to search all the apartments at Osborne Towers, No. 16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos where $43.4m, £27,800, and N23.2m was found. Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi who owns an apartment in the building, in a statement by his media aide Valentine Obienyem […]

