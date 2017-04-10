EFCC Stops Patience Jonathan from Withdrawing from her Unfrozen Account
Former Nigerian First Lady, Patience Jonathan, on Monday visited the Maitama, Abuja branch of Skye Bank to withdraw part of her $5.9million recently unfrozen by a Lagos High Court. But she met a brickwall. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had procured a stay-of-execution of the judgement and also simultaneously filed an appeal against the judgment […]
