EFCC Stops Patience Jonathan from Withdrawing from her Unfrozen Account

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Nigerian First Lady, Patience Jonathan, on Monday visited the Maitama, Abuja branch of Skye Bank to withdraw part of her $5.9million recently unfrozen by a Lagos High Court. But she met a brickwall. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had procured a stay-of-execution of  the judgement and also simultaneously filed an appeal against the judgment […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

