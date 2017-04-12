EFCC Uncovers Another N4bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, uncovered a staggering sum of N4 billion suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwjaren, who revealed this in a statement, said “a tip-off by a whistle blower on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 led to another discovery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of a staggering sum of N4 billion suspected to be proceeds of crime.”

He further noted that investigations as to the owner of the funds revealed that the money belongs to a former deputy governorship candidate in Niger State.

The suspect uses the names of two companies– Katah Property & Investment Limited and Sadiq Air Travel Agency- in laundering the funds.

Each of the company has N2 billion fixed in its deposit account domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank.

Uwujaren also noted that the suspected owner of the account, whose name was not given, and the account officer are currently on the run.

