Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC warns Nigerians ahead of Capital market scam

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC today released a statement alerting the public of possible fraudulent activities in the capital market. Read the statement below. The general public has been urged to be acquainted with recent trends in Capital Markets related fraud. Until recently, Capital Markets scams usually involved transfer of shares from one …

The post EFCC warns Nigerians ahead of Capital market scam appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.