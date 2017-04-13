Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC will prosecute corrupt INEC staff, 2019 must be different – Magu

Apr 13, 2017

Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has vowed that the Commission will prosecute all staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Indicted for corruption in the conduct of the 2015 general election. “We are already prosecuting some of the INEC staff, we have started in Lagos and we are in […]

