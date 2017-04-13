EFCC will prosecute corrupt INEC staff, 2019 must be different – Magu
Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has vowed that the Commission will prosecute all staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Indicted for corruption in the conduct of the 2015 general election. “We are already prosecuting some of the INEC staff, we have started in Lagos and we are in […]
EFCC will prosecute corrupt INEC staff, 2019 must be different – Magu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG