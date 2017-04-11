Efe and Bisola Arrive Nigeria, Welcome by Supporters
Winner of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, Efe arrived Nigeria amidst a rousing welcome from a crowd of fans on Monday.
Their fans trooped out in multitudes to welcome their favorite former big brother housemates despite the fact that they arrived late in the night.
See more photos below:
