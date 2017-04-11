Efe and Bisola Arrive Nigeria, Welcome by Supporters

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, Efe arrived Nigeria amidst a rousing welcome from a crowd of fans on Monday. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Their fans trooped out in multitudes to welcome their favorite former big brother housemates despite the fact that they arrived late in the night.

See more photos below:

The post Efe and Bisola Arrive Nigeria, Welcome by Supporters appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

