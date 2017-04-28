Efe Arrives Jos Plateau State: The Home Coming (photos)
Efe Ejeba, Winner of 2017 reality TV Show, Big Brother Naija has arrived Jos the Plateau State Capital in grand style, received by the commissioner for tourism and members of TeamEFE at the airport, Today Friday 28th April, 2017. See more photos below. Source: Jtown Connect
The post Efe Arrives Jos Plateau State: The Home Coming (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.
