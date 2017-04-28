Pages Navigation Menu

Efe Arrives Jos Plateau State: The Home Coming (photos)

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Efe Ejeba, Winner of 2017 reality TV Show, Big Brother Naija has arrived Jos the Plateau State Capital in grand style, received by the commissioner for tourism and members of TeamEFE at the airport, Today Friday 28th April, 2017. See more photos below. Source: Jtown Connect

