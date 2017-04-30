Pages Navigation Menu

Efe Changes The Polo, Rocks Yomi Casual Designers

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment

After Nigerians came for him to allegedly wearing the same polo, Efe Money is looking dapper in this Yomi Casual designed shirt. The winner of BBNaija 2017 rocked the shirt with Jeans and brogue shoes to an event where he is to give a motivational speech to the youths of Plateau State. He shared the …

