EFE Flies Private Jet To Jos, Received By Governor Simeon Lalong (Photos)

Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejegba, has flown back to Jos, the city which holds his ‘before fame’ memories in a private jet. The ex-housemate shared his photo in the private jet, really had a cheerful smile in it. Upon arriving Jos, Efe was welcomed by the Commissioner for Tourism, members of TeamEFE at the …

The post EFE Flies Private Jet To Jos, Received By Governor Simeon Lalong (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

