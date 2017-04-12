Efe returns, receives prize money, SUV

Winner of the Big Brother Nigeria reality show season two, Efemena Ejeba, was yesterday in Lagos presented the N25 million cheque and key to a brand new SUV, a Kia Sorento, which was part of the prize for the 2017 BBNaija show, tagged See Gobbe.

He was presented the prize at a press conference held at The Wheatbaker, Ikoyi, with former fellow housemates in attendance including first runner-up, Bisola, Bally, Soma, Gifty, TTT, Jon, CocoIce and Bassey.

Speaking at the event, Regional Director M-Net/Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, revealed that the recently concluded show recorded over 26 million votes, which is the highest in the history of reality show organised by the company, operators of the pay TV channels, DStv and GOtv.

For Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, the comeback of the show, following the successes of past seasons of Big Brother Africa and Big Brother Nigeria, is one of the ways the company is enhancing the quality and variety of content available on its platforms.

Efe emerged winner of the reality show, which kicked off January 22 and ran for 11 weeks, with a landslide victory, polling 57.61 per cent of the total votes cast last week by fans and followers of the show.

Speaking to newsmen, an elated Efe said he is yet to come out of the shock of his emergence as winner. “I’m still in shock, trying to imagine how I emerged winner. It feels great to be a winner and I am grateful to God first for his grace upon my life, then to the organisers, Multichoice for providing the platform, the sponsors, Payporte and Heritage Bank, and to the fans across the world. You all gave me the victory and I am grateful to you all.”

There was wild jubilation when the show host, Ebuka, announced him as the winner. Asked his winning strategy, Captain Nipple, as he is called by fellow housemates said: “I didn’t go into the house with any strategy, rather I made up mind to be myself, be as real and natural as I am when I was not in the house. I live my life in the Big Brother House like I would live my normal life daily based on logistics.”

On the lesson he has taken away from the show, the University of Jos Economics graduate stated: “First is tolerance. Before now, there were certain characters that were unacceptable to me. I have realized that there are certain people who may be good but have bad character. So, I learned to compromise and live with them.”

