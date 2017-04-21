Pages Navigation Menu

Efe visits P-Square’s Banana Island mansion

Posted on Apr 21, 2017

Ex- Big Brother Naija and winner, Efe, visited the P-Square brothers at their Banana Island mansion in Ikoyi area of Lagos. The brothers, who were happy with his visit, took to Instagram to share photos of the ex-housemate’s in their house.

