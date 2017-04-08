Egbema leader lauds Johnny, Ukori over EGCDF’s election

Prince Ebimene Fetimi, a leader in Egbema Kingdom, Warri North local government area of Delta State, has commended Chief Michael Johnny, the out- going chairman of Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, for conducting a peaceful and transparent election for the foundation, which produced Mr. Jude Ukori as chairman-elect.

Fetimi, in a statement, said “the outgoing chairman, Chief Johnny deserved a commendation for his laudable achievements and performance. His tenure witnessed infrastructural development, relative peace and unity among members of the foundation and made sure the election which produced Ukori was peaceful and transparent, truly Johnny made us proud as a people “.

He also congratulated Ukori over his election victory and emergence as next chairman of EGCDF and expressed hope that he would deliver effectively and move the foundation forward.

His words: “ I also congratulate other elected and nominated representatives from the various communities that would serve with Ukori in the next four years. I appeal to the communities to give the incoming executives the needed support to enable them perform very well for the betterment of the people of Egbema and Gbaramatu kingdoms “.

