Egypt-Nigeria: Defining Golden Diplomatic Relations

Since Egypt and Nigeria established diplomatic relations in early days of Nigerian independence, the two continental giants have shown example of ‘golden diplomatic ties.’

Even at a time, when Nigerians in diaspora are having it rough, due to extra-judicial killings, xenophobic attacks and stereotyping, Nigerians in Egypt have no occasion to complain of hostilities by the government of the host country (Egypt) or its people.

In demonstration of the good relation between the two countries, Egypt recently designated a high ranking military officer, Brig Gen Muhammed Hussien as its military Attaché to Nigeria.

On economic front, the trade and economic relation between the two countries is as old as when Nigeria attained independence. Good enough, Egyptian Ambassador designate, Mr Assem Hanafi has hinted of his desire to boost trade activities between the countries.

Mr Hanafi gave this indication in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce Mr. Tony Ejinkeonye.

He said, “My target is to see ways and means to boost trade and investment between Nigeria and Egypt, two biggest countries in Africa with huge potentials and population.”

“The volume of trade between Nigeria and Egypt is not very big and this is another sad story of intra-African trade relations. That is why I am here to promote our trade relations.”

“The intra-African trade only constitutes 15 percent of the overall African trade with outside.

“So we are eager to multiply the current volume which approximately is $100m plus, it is not something really reflecting the potentials of the markets of both countries.”

“So we need to see the comparative advantage which African countries can offer to one another and fill this gap.”

“Once we succeed I think it will encourage other countries to follow suit though it may take time; we have a long way to go but it will yield the desired fruits.”

“The next thing is to see investors from both countries to have opportunities to invest and increase their investment in both countries; I am sure it will be a rewarding venture,” he said.

According to him, there is also need to encourage companies of both countries to do business together and to see which part could be developed further.

Hanafi, who said Egyptian companies were thriving in Nigeria especially in infrastructure development, said Egypt was considering further investment in power, pharmaceutical, and engineering sectors

He said Egypt was also considering exportation of light vehicles, medical supplies, manufacturing products to Nigeria.

According to Egypt’s Press Attaché to Nigeria, Ahmed Maher Akl, ‘Egypt holds Nigeria in highest regard and that explains why Egypt sent a senior military officer as a Defence Attaché’

The Tourism sector in Egypt, the Press Attache said is rebounding. “The visit of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Pyramid of Gizza is enough indication that tourism is rebounding in Egypt.

“We have had Morgan Freeman, popular for the film invictus, Will Smith visited Egypt .these are enough indication that Egypt is safe for tourist activities.”

Egypt and Nigerian are not only friends in good times, even in bad times. In times of needs, Egypt and Nigeria have continued to demonstrate that, they are dependable ‘diplomatic friends’.

For instance, during the insecurity that confronted Nigeria, as a result of the activities of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, Egypt was always on hand to offer relief.

A typical demonstration of the continuous boom in Nigeria-Egypt diplomatic relation was the May 2016 visit to Nigeria by a personality regarded as one of the highest figures in Islamic Institutions, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

The Grand Imam Al-Azhar used the opportunity of his visit to reaffirm Egypt’s support for Nigeria’s war on terror. “We are determination to confront extremism all over the world, showing that the coming days will witness an increase in our efforts especially in Africa to spread awareness among people on threats of extremism and terrorism.

His Eminence added that al-Azhar Al-Sharif, in cooperation with the Muslims council of Elders, has a clear goal of fostering values of peace, fraternity and co-existence among various peoples and societies to spread peace among all humans.

In appreciation of Al-Azhar visit, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari said, “Your visit is an honor for the Nigerian people…and we appreciate Al-Azhar efforts to foster moderation and peace.

“Your visit to the refugee camp is a humane attitude… and we express our thanks for the care our Nigerian students receive at Al-Azhar.”

In line with his promise to assist the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP’s, Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb sent relief materials, including foods and medical supplies for the care of the IDP’s

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Egyptian former Ambassador to Nigeria, explained the significance of the event:

“The significance of this event is the continuation of the historical visit by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar paid to Nigeria last week. It was a historic visit with the aim of promoting the profound understanding of Islam for coexistence and peace and to have interfaith dialogue with other religions.”

“During his visit, he visited one of the camps and saw the plight of the IDPs, so as soon as he went back to Egypt he sent a delegation to the IDP camps in Nigeria to support them with medical care and food suppliers to three camps in Abuja and the North East.”

Part of the food items donated include rice, flour, sugar, white beans and oil which will be supplied to three camps in Abuja and the states affected by boko haram activities in the North East of Nigeria.

