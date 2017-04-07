Eight European Countries Deport 50 Nigerians For Immigration, Drug-Related Crimes

At least 50 Nigerians were yesterday deported from various European countries for violation of immigration laws and drug-related offences.

The deportees, who were brought in from Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 7.36am.

The deportees arrived aboard a chartered aircraft with flight number P6-6991.

One of the officials attached to the airport said that the deportees comprised 48 males and two females.

Confirming the development, the Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Alabi, said:

“This morning, we received 50 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe.”

Alabi added that three males came in from Switzerland; seven from Germany; four from Sweden; six from Luxembourg; 17 males and one female from Austria.

He said one female was deported from Belgium; five males from Spain and six males from Hungary.

“All the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences in their host countries,” he said.

Alabi said the deportees were received by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the police.

He said also on the ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The post Eight European Countries Deport 50 Nigerians For Immigration, Drug-Related Crimes appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

