Eight year-old girl found living with Monkeys

Indian police are reviewing reports of missing children to try to identify a girl who was found living in a forest with a group of monkeys. The girl, believed to be 8 to 12 years old, was unable to speak, was wearing no clothes and was emaciated when she was discovered in January and taken …

