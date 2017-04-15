Ekhomu urges FG to tackle rising militancy in Lagos

By Ishola Balogun

Youths of Igbara-Odo in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State went on rampage Friday and by the time the dust settled, two persons were dead and several others wounded.

The youths under the aegis of Federation of Igbara-odo Students Union , which comprises of current and old students of the community had distributed pamphlets to residents early yesterday morning.

In the pamphlet, they had demanded from the community monarch, the Arajaka of Igbara-Odo, to know what happened to money the community realised in the last celebration of the anniversary of the community; demanded inclusion of four of their members in the community’s council of chiefs; demanded that a new Generation bank, which was about to vacate the town, be asked to stay and also demanded for a police college speculated to be coming to the town.

Eye-witnesses said that after the youths distributed the pamphlets, they made for the palace of the monarch, and unleashed terror on it. They vandalised all vehicles on sight there, the palace building and in the process, also attacked the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) of the town.

It was also gathered that a yet-to-be identified youth, said to be the leader of the rampaging youths, was killed while, a policeman was also lynched by the miscreants, his rifle also allegedly taken by his assailants.

Governor Ayodele Fayose, who stormed the area around 6pm yesterday in company of the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Chafe and other security operatives , vowed to get to the roots of the crisis, as well as arrest all those who have perpetrated the evil just as he imposed a seven-day curfew, spanning from 7am to 6pm daily, on the community.

He said: “this is a very bad development. It is a big shame on the community. I am assuring you that we will get to the root of this matter and ensure that perpetrators are dealt with”

