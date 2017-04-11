Ekiti Assembly imposes N1m fine on Buhari’s Minister, Kayode Fayemi
Reports reaching DAILY POST says the Ekiti State House of Assembly has imposed a N1m fine on a former governor of the State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi. The State House of Assembly slammed the Minister with the fine over his failure to answer three summons served on him. The decision […]
