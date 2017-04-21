Ekiti PDP Threatens Mass Defection If Sheriff is Affirmed Chairman

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thursday declared those supporting a faction of the party loyal to the National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, as outcasts and saboteurs, who are interested in wrecking the party.

The party threatened to defect en masse to another party if the Supreme Court affirms Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman, describing chairman and his backers as fifth columnists and potential dangers to the party.

Describing Governor Ayodele Fayose’s contributions to the party at both local and national levels as exemplary, the PDP under the leadership of the state Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, passed confidence votes on the leaderships of the governor, and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, as well as the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party.

The party took the decision at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, where the party began mobilisation in readiness for the 2018 governorship poll.

The former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Paul Alabi, moved the motion for the passage of vote of confidence on Fayose, Makarfi and Oguntuase and seconded by all the party members.

Present at the occasion were a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kehinde Agboola, the Chairman in Ikole Council, Mr. Azees Yusuf, member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Titilayo Owolabi-Akerele, Chairman, Ikole council, Mr Adeyeye Adeyanju, among others.

Alabi, who spoke extensively on the party’s fortunes since Fayose came on board, said: “We want to warn Senator Buruji Kashamu and Sheriff to stop meddling in the politics of Ekiti State. Ekiti State belongs to us and not to interlopers.

“When did you see any Ekiti man controlling the politics of Ogun State? Kashamu should must stop using some renegades to destabilise our party.

“Let me also say this, Fayose remains the voice of the voiceless in Nigeria. He is a pride to Ekiti PDP and Nigeria at large and wherever he goes, we shall follow him en masse,” he said.

The factional PDP Chairman, Oguntuase appealed to members to stand united, so that the 2018 poll can be a work over for the party.

“Winning the election in 2018 is a done deal, but we want to keep our records flying. In the last election, we defeated Governor Kayode Fayemi in all the 16 local governments and that feat we are going to maintain in the next poll,” he said.

Oguntuase said the party cannot survive the onslaught already perfected by the All Progressives Congress (APC), if the likes of Sheriff, Kashamu and their backers are still in control of the party.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

