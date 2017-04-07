Ekiti State Imams Will Visit You In Kirikiri Prison – MURIC Fires Fayose

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has said that its members in Ekiti State will visit Governor Ayodele Fayose in Kirikiri Prison, when his tenure ends.

MURIC said this in reaction to Fayose’s decision, to demolish some mosques in the state.

It stated that the Governor must account for his “abuse of power while in office”.

The Ekiti Government had explained that the mosques were not in right locations and claimed that worshippers could contract cancer from the radioactive emission from the petrol stations around.

But Ishaq Akintola, director of MURIC, in a statement faulted the reason, insisting that Fayose hated Muslims.

“It is an act of aggression against the peace-loving and law-abiding Muslims of the state,” he said in a statement.

“The state government’s excuse of exposure to cancer is lame, infantile, laughable and untenable. What of hundreds of petrol attendants who have been serving in petrol stations in Ekiti state since its inception on October 1 1996?

“How many of them have had cases of cancer? How many petrol attendants in the whole of Nigeria have been exposed to radioactive emissions? Can the claim be certified by the World Health Organisation? Fayose’s public health adviser must be from hell!

“Fayose’s power is ephemeral. He will soon become an ‘ex-this and ex-that’. We urge the Imams in Ekiti to magnanimously visit Fayose in Kirikiri after his tenure as governor when he eventually starts to account for his abuse of power while in office.”

The group also accused Fayose of bias, alleging that he excluded Muslims from his cabinet.

“His antecedents bear vehement testimonies to his pathological hatred for Muslims and their religion,” Akintola said.

“It will be recalled that Fayose formed an all-Christian government after assumption of office in 2015. His deputy governor, secretary to the state government, all 14 commissioners, all 26 permanent secretaries are Christians.

“His open bigotry and untethered hatred for Muslims makes him the governor with the worst record of Christian-Muslim relations in the whole wide world”‎, he said.

Akintola also claimed his attempts to meet with Fayose to discuss pressing issues proved abortive.

“Drunk with absolute power which corrupts absolutely, Fayose has rebuffed the request of leaders of the Ekiti Muslim community to meet him over the mosques marked for demolition,” he said.

“Consequently, the Muslim leaders have suspended today’s Jum’ah prayer in all the four mosques affected. Thus Fayose will be remembered as the Christian dictator and fanatical chief executive who stopped Muslims of Ekiti State from worshipping their Creator.

“Muslims may be left with no option than to make Ekiti ungovernable for Fayose if he goes ahead to demolish those mosques. Freedom of worship is enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution and civil disobedience is the inalienable right of a persecuted people.

“Those who make it impossible for us to worship freely are guilty of a crime. Every patriotic citizen has the obligation to disobey illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional orders. We will resist this oppression if the system will do nothing about it.

“Already, Muslims in the state embarked on a peaceful demonstration two days ago. We haven’t seen anything yet. We should do everything possible to prevent this crisis from snowballing into a national mayhem. Those who know Fayose’s first name should call him to order now”, he added.

