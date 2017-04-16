Ekweremadu lauds Nigerians for sustaining democracy

The Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, on Sunday lauded Nigerians for investing in and sustaining democracy.

According to Ekweremadu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja, the support from Nigerians has helped to sustain the democratic process in the country.

The statement said that he gave the commendation at a reception organised in his honour by Agbada Nenwe community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He said: “Nigerians have left no one in doubt that they want democracy to succeed; even in extreme hardship, they have continued to endure and make sacrifices.

“Leaders must therefore reciprocate the people’s unalloyed faith and resilience in protecting the nation’s democracy by delivering good governance and development.

“I enjoin Nigerians to continue to support government at all levels because I am sure that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“As leaders, we must eschew discrimination and divisiveness, and deploy the best hands to move the nation forward.”

Ekweremadu commended Agbada Nenwe community for ensuring that peace reigned in the area and urged them to sustain it by emulating the humble disposition of the state governor.

“I want to specially commend Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for enthroning peace and harmony in the state.

“There is no doubt that Enugu is the most peaceful state in the country,” he stated.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Imoh, had said that the honour accorded Ekweremadu was in appreciation of the numerous projects and services he provided to the community.

He said some of the projects were Nenwe-Oduma-Uburu road, rural electrification, water, scholarships through the Ikeoha Foundation, construction of Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres and employment.

Imoh said that Nigeria would develop faster if every political leader toed Ekweremadu’s path.

The post Ekweremadu lauds Nigerians for sustaining democracy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

