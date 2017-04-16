Ekweremadu urges Nigerians to be forgiving
In his Easter message to Nigerians, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to rededicate themselves to justice, forgiveness and reconciliation. He said these were the bases for the ministry of Jesus Christ on earth. Ekweremadu, in his Easter message issued by …
The post Ekweremadu urges Nigerians to be forgiving appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG