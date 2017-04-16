Ekweremadu urges Nigerians to be forgiving

In his Easter message to Nigerians, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to rededicate themselves to justice, forgiveness and reconciliation. He said these were the bases for the ministry of Jesus Christ on earth. Ekweremadu, in his Easter message issued by …

