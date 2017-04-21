El-Classico: Spanish Federation Reject Neymar’s Appeal

Barcelona have had their appeal of Neymar’s three-match ban thrown out, by the committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday. The Catalan club were hoping to have the Brazilian forward available for Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid. Neymar was handed the punishment, after getting sent off during Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat at…

The post El-Classico: Spanish Federation Reject Neymar’s Appeal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

