El-Classico: Spanish Federation Reject Neymar’s Appeal
Barcelona have had their appeal of Neymar’s three-match ban thrown out, by the committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday. The Catalan club were hoping to have the Brazilian forward available for Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid. Neymar was handed the punishment, after getting sent off during Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat at…
