El-Rufai Approves Business Licensing Reforms

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has approved new reforms, which will improve business registration procedures in the state. During a weekly Kaduna Executive Council session, representatives from the Growth and Employment in States programme (GEMS3) made a presentation of identified reforms for business licensing and registration in the state.

Attended by the deputy governor, Mr. Barnabas Bantex, and the Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Alhaji Gambo Garba, the meeting led to the unanimous approval and adoption of the reforms. Over the past 11 months, GEMS3’s Business Licensing Reform (BLR) team has worked with KADIPA to instigate changes in business registration procedures in Kaduna State. Based on the approved reforms, several Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will drastically shorten business registration durations and some will commence E-registration procedures, namely, the Ministry of Commerce; Kaduna Geographic Information Services (KADGIS); Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA); Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA); The Ministry of Justice, and the Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA). The Business Licensing Reform Project is funded by the EU and implemented by DFID through GEMS3.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

