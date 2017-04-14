Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

el-Rufai arrives Presidential Villa to meet, pray with Buhari

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA- Controversial Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai has just arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The governor who arrived 12: 45 pm is also expected to worship with the President at the Villa Mosque.

It will be recalled that el-Rufai recently in a letter hit the administration of President Buhari so hard, saying that the president has failed to take charge of his own government.

He said that cabals have hijacked the government from the president, dictating the course of events in the country.

Similarly, the governor recently picked up a challenge thrown to him by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to publish the details of his security votes in the spirit of transparency.

The governor was to later challenge the Speaker to reciprocate the same having done his.

His meeting with President will be the first since the el-Rufai’s letter went viral.

The post el-Rufai arrives Presidential Villa to meet, pray with Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.