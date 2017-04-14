Pages Navigation Menu

El-Rufai bombs Dogara, says “I have no security vote, don’t share money like NASS”

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said no security vote is appropriated to him by his government. El-Rufai made the disclosure while reacting to a statement by spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namadas, that what El-Rufai published was the security budget of Kaduna and not his security votes. El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, on […]

