El-Rufai challenges NASS with release of details of security vote, pay slip

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state on Monday again demonstrated that he is not one to shy away from controversies as took up the gauntlet thrown at him by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to make public his security votes. Dogara had thrown the challenge at El Rufai in response to the criticism by the Governor over the lack of transparency in how the National Assembly spends its over N100 billion annual budget at a forum organised for training of National Assembly workers in Kaduna last week. In taking up the challenge, El-Rufai not only released details of his security votes as captured in Kaduna 2017 budget, but also his salary slip for the month of February.

