El-Rufai dares Dogara, publishes pay slip, security vote
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has released details of the state’s expenditure, as well as security votes. This comes as a response to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who had called on Governors to release their expenditure. A statement issued by El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday read: “Our attention has […]
El-Rufai dares Dogara, publishes pay slip, security vote
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG