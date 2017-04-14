Pages Navigation Menu

El-Rufai is a liar, he earns more than N500,000 monthly – Senator Shehu Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has called on Nigerians to ignore the security vote earnings released by Governor Nasir El-Rufai Sani, in a statement released on Thursday, insisted there was no way El-Rufai would be earning less than half a million Naira a month. He said: “The general public should not be deceived […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

