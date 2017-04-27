Pages Navigation Menu

El-Rufai supported Muslim/Muslim ticket, he wanted Fashola as Buhari’s mate – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

Former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Femi Fani Kayode, has countered the claim by a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu on why Muhammadu Buhari didn’t pick him as his running mate in 2015. Tinubu had revealed that Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, stopped the President […]

