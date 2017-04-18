Pages Navigation Menu

Electricity Metering: PHED commences repayment of consumers who enrolled for CAPMI – Daily Post Nigeria

Daily Post Nigeria

Electricity Metering: PHED commences repayment of consumers who enrolled for CAPMI
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, has commenced the repayment and crediting of consumers who enrolled for the Credited Advanced Programme for Metering Implementation, CAPMI since January 2017. PHED, in a statement by its …
Disgruntled electricity consumers attack PHEDC office in Port HarcourtNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

