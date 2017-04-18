Electricity Metering: PHED commences repayment of consumers who enrolled for CAPMI – Daily Post Nigeria
Electricity Metering: PHED commences repayment of consumers who enrolled for CAPMI
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, has commenced the repayment and crediting of consumers who enrolled for the Credited Advanced Programme for Metering Implementation, CAPMI since January 2017. PHED, in a statement by its …
