Electricity transformer breakdown forces shift in resumption date of Danfodiyo Varsity
Breakdown in electricity transformer has forced a two weeks shift in the Second Semester resumption date of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto,
The shift, from the initial resumption date of April 10, to April 24, 2017, was announced in a press release signed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof.Abdullahi Zuru, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Saturday.
” The suspension (shift) was sequel to the break-down of an electricity transformer.
” However, a new one is being installed and work would be completed as soon as possible.
” The management is hereby regretting any inconveniences that the suspension might have caused,” said Zuru in the statement.( NAN)
The post Electricity transformer breakdown forces shift in resumption date of Danfodiyo Varsity appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG