Electricity transformer breakdown forces shift in resumption date of Danfodiyo Varsity

The shift, from the initial resumption date of April 10, to April 24, 2017, was announced in a press release signed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof.Abdullahi Zuru, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Saturday.

” The suspension (shift) was sequel to the break-down of an electricity transformer.

” However, a new one is being installed and work would be completed as soon as possible.

” The management is hereby regretting any inconveniences that the suspension might have caused,” said Zuru in the statement.( NAN)